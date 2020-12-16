Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

CIB opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.3201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 765,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth approximately $14,258,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

