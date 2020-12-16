Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.56.

NYSE:BAX opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Baxter International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

