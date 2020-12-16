BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.