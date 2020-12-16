BidaskClub Downgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Qiwi by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

