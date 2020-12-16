BidaskClub Lowers Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 59.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.