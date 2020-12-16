BidaskClub Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAS. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2,340.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

