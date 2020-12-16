BidaskClub Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of MTH opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,761,000 after buying an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

