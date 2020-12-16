BidaskClub Upgrades Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILL. Bank of America increased their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of BILL opened at $140.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -270.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $2,273,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,755.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $603,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,241.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,093 shares of company stock worth $38,128,308. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

