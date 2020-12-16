BidaskClub Upgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCRN. Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.97.

CCRN opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $366.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

