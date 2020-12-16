BidaskClub Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.40 million, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

