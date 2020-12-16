BidaskClub Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DHT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $806.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DHT by 55.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $98,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DHT by 280.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 27.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

