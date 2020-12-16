BidaskClub Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.12. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,907 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 683.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,639 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at about $11,738,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 177.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 803,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.