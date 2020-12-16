BidaskClub Upgrades GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GBL opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $429.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.58. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $31,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,469.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,800 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $88,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $823,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

