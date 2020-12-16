BidaskClub Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iStar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

STAR stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.71. iStar has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iStar will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 944.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

