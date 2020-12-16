BidaskClub Upgrades SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

SIBN opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $42,777.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,170.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

