BidaskClub Upgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NYSE:SPB opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

