BidaskClub Upgrades Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unifi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Unifi stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Unifi has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

