Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.
Shares of BEDU opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.
