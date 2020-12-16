Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of BEDU opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

