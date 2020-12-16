Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth $67,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.