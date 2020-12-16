Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.47.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 226,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 150,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

