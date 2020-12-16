CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.