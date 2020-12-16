CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.81 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $272,055.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,488,911.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $77,295.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,097.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,408 shares of company stock worth $10,531,726. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $23,793,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $313,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

