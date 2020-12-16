Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.23.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.75 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,646,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $652,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

