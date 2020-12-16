Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:CTB opened at $40.32 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

