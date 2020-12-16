CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%.

Shares of CTK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $253.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.21. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

