CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

