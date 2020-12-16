Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.30.

Shares of CCI opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 430.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after buying an additional 842,770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

