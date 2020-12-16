CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.73.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.24. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.