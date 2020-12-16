Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.68.
DELL stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,142,333 shares of company stock valued at $77,331,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.3% in the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
