Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.68.

DELL stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,142,333 shares of company stock valued at $77,331,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.3% in the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

