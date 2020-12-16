Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE RDY opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

