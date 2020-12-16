Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
EC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.24.
Shares of EC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.88. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
