Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.24.

Shares of EC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.88. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 730,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 183,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

