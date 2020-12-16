Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Employers stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 286,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 104,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

