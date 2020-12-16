Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

