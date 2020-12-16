Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Expedia Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.48.

EXPE opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $134.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $525,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

