Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $275.55 on Friday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.29. The company has a market capitalization of $784.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,553 shares of company stock worth $183,165,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

