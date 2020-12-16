First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FBP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First BanCorp. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:FBP opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 110.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,953 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 105.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

