First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

