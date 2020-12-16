FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.34.

FE opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

