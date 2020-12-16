Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.59.

NYSE FND opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,227 shares of company stock valued at $23,693,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,060,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

