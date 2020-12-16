Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 16th

Forma Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FMTX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 16th. Forma Therapeutics had issued 13,882,352 shares in its public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $277,647,040 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

