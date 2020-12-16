Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $9.97 on Friday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $849.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $6,553,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.