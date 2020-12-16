Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $663.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

