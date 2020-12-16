Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $663.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.90.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
