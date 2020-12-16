Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE:HE opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

