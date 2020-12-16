Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOFT. Sidoti lifted their price target on Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.80. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after buying an additional 67,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1,035.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 62,572 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 24.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

