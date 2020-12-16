IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Desjardins started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.