IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti cut their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $855,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 544.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.