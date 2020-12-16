International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

IBOC stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth $62,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

