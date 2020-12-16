IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of IQV opened at $172.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.92. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 189.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

