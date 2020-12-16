KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “
Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 184,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
