KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 184,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

