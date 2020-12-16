Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

NYSE KEX opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,823 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

